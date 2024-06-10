Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp rises on bagging work order worth Rs 81 crore

Railtel Corp rises on bagging work order worth Rs 81 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railtel Corporation of India advanced 2.72% to Rs 389 after the firm received work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated worth Rs 81.45 crore.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure and the operation and maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA.

The project is to be executed by 31 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sterlite Technologies partners with Lumos

Railtel Corp bags work order worth Rs 81 crore

RailTel wins work order of Rs 81.45 cr

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

Railtel Corp rises on Rs 352-cr order win

Nifty above 22,300; PSU Bank shares in demand

JSW Steel and Sphera win Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

PTC India slides as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Borosil Renewables OKs raising Rs 450 cr via rights issue

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story