Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 72.22% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

