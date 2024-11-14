Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 72.22% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.102.72 -23 OPM %43.8155.88 -PBDT0.260.57 -54 PBT0.170.45 -62 NP0.100.36 -72
