Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 2.10 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 72.22% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.102.72 -23 OPM %43.8155.88 -PBDT0.260.57 -54 PBT0.170.45 -62 NP0.100.36 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 111pts, Nifty settles at 23,532; Smallcap shares shine

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND vs THAI match begins at 4:45 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

Elon Musk cutting $2trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story