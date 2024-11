Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 31.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 38.32 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 31.66% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.3240.1210.449.205.814.495.294.094.203.19

