Currency in circulation rises 6.1% on year



Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.66 lakh crore as on November 8, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.07% on the week to Rs 47.14 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 1.6% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.8%.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

