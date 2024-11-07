Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 33.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 822.52 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 33.00% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 822.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 737.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales822.52737.40 12 OPM %14.0011.12 -PBDT94.0867.11 40 PBT56.9842.70 33 NP42.1631.70 33

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

