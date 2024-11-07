Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 33.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 822.52 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 33.00% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 822.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 737.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.822.52737.4014.0011.1294.0867.1156.9842.7042.1631.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News