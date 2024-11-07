Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 53.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 495.09 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 53.72% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 495.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales495.09436.64 13 OPM %7.5311.87 -PBDT23.0434.65 -34 PBT10.1322.16 -54 NP7.5916.40 -54

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

