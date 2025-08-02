Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 2.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 138.79 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 2.49% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 138.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.79130.4519.8021.8929.6130.4826.2627.2719.1719.66

