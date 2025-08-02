ITC consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 21372.93 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 3.00% to Rs 5244.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5091.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 21372.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17666.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21372.9317666.7831.8937.057550.977221.707128.016818.575244.205091.59

