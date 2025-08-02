Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.08% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.08% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.220.63-209.09-15.87-0.46-0.11-0.56-0.22-0.60-0.22

