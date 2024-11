Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 134.29 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 5.07% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 134.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.134.29139.7719.0522.4430.4533.8726.7830.0620.2121.29

