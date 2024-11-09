Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 77.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 428.41 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 77.94% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 428.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 341.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales428.41341.65 25 OPM %6.2913.99 -PBDT20.4248.08 -58 PBT4.1339.16 -89 NP8.3437.81 -78

