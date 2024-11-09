N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 77.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 428.41 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 77.94% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 428.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 341.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

