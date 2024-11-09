GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 289.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.76% to Rs 1107.77 croreNet profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 289.08% to Rs 144.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.76% to Rs 1107.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 697.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1107.77697.76 59 OPM %18.488.69 -PBDT205.8062.91 227 PBT193.7550.30 285 NP144.6237.17 289
