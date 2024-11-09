Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 42.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales150.61112.60 34 OPM %7.497.59 -PBDT4.173.56 17 PBT2.131.59 34 NP1.681.18 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Biden expanded India-US relation, strengthened Nato: Lloyd Austin

Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of looting Maharashtra, ignoring state issues

LIVE news: US charges Iranian citizen for 'plotting to kill Donald Trump' pre-election

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story