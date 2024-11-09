Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 42.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.150.61112.607.497.594.173.562.131.591.681.18

