Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Nivaka Fashions reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.09 -44 OPM %-40.00-255.56 -PBDT-0.07-0.28 75 PBT-0.20-0.31 35 NP-0.20-0.31 35

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

