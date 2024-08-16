Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Nivaka Fashions reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.15 -60 OPM %-133.330 -PBDT-0.12-0.05 -140 PBT-0.25-0.09 -178 NP-0.25-0.09 -178

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

