Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 92.24% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Nivaka Fashions reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 92.24% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.091.16 -92 OPM %-255.5617.24 -PBDT-0.280.20 PL PBT-0.310.13 PL NP-0.310.10 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

