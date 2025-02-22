Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Niyogin Fintech announced the successful conversion of its warrants, raising Rs. 56.2 crore. Following the approval of the Board of Directors 1,64,40,011 equity shares were allotted post-conversion. The warrants were converted at a price of Rs. 45.62 per share. The warrant holders contributed approximately Rs. 19.2 crore at the time of subscription and Rs. 56.2 crore were raised by exercising the warrants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

J R D Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Rakan Steels standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects wins work order of Rs 102.10 cr

Balrampur Chini lays foundation stone for India's first PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story