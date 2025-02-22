Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Niyogin Fintech announced the successful conversion of its warrants, raising Rs. 56.2 crore. Following the approval of the Board of Directors 1,64,40,011 equity shares were allotted post-conversion. The warrants were converted at a price of Rs. 45.62 per share. The warrant holders contributed approximately Rs. 19.2 crore at the time of subscription and Rs. 56.2 crore were raised by exercising the warrants.

