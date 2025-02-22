Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1133.48% to Rs 27.26 crore

Net profit of Technical Associates Infrapower reported to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1133.48% to Rs 27.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.262.2162.18-1734.8416.95-32.4016.95-32.4016.94-32.53

