Balrampur Chini lays foundation stone for India's first PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility

Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML) marked a memorable milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony of India's first Polylactic Acid (PLA) biopolymer manufacturing facility at Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh today in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. This pioneering initiative positions Uttar Pradesh as the epicentre of India's biopolymer revolution, reinforcing the state's commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Strategically located adjacent to BCML's existing sugar factory in Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh, this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant integrates operational synergies to enhance resource efficiency and optimize supply chain management. With a gross investment of Rs. 2,850 crore, the plant leverages cutting-edge technology from global technology providers.

This plant is going to be India's first industrial scale biopolymer plant & also set a new global benchmark. It will be powered by 100% renewable energy for its entire production process, and also the first plant location where sugarcane is transformed into PLA in a single, integrated site, showcasing a truly closed-loop sustainability mode.

With an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum, the plant will produce 100% industrially compostable & bio-based PLA- Poly Lactic acid which finds a wide range of applications. Specially as an ideal alternative to the banned Single Use Plastic items (SUP), such as straws, disposable cutlery, food trays, bottles, curd cups, and carry bags etc.

This PLA can also be anaerobically digested to produce biogas and fertilizer, tackling both waste and emissions. The production process emits 68% less greenhouse gases than conventional plastics, and as the world's first PLA plant fully powered by renewable energy, we will cut emissions even further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News