Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 50.39 crore

Net Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.3944.86-11.25-11.48-7.68-5.25-9.87-7.15-6.49-4.79

