Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 166.79 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 58.26% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 166.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 66.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 634.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales166.79136.01 23 634.73504.93 26 OPM %22.1922.55 -21.0023.64 - PBDT40.5832.73 24 148.46130.38 14 PBT28.2724.71 14 105.38103.61 2 NP25.1015.86 58 66.9474.06 -10

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

