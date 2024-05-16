Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 166.79 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 58.26% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 166.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 66.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 634.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News