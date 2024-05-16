Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.42 41 7.945.73 39 OPM %-108.00-89.44 --62.47-46.42 - PBDT-2.12-1.66 -28 -5.93-4.12 -44 PBT-2.33-1.82 -28 -6.81-4.47 -52 NP-2.40-0.95 -153 -6.86-4.03 -70

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

