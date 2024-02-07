NLC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Redington Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2024.

NLC India Ltd lost 9.26% to Rs 257.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 7.98% to Rs 525. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23186 shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd crashed 7.93% to Rs 4070. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4354 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd dropped 7.40% to Rs 192.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd fell 7.10% to Rs 41.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

