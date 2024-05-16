NLC India Q4 PAT drops 86% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 15/ share

NLC said that its consolidated net profit declined 86.23% to Rs 114.23 crore on 31.04% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 3,540.61 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax slumped 86.83% to Rs 165.42 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,256.41 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses slipped 12.27% year on year to Rs 3,600.01 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.Emplyee benefit expenses stood at Rs 694.57 (up 20.3%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 199.18 crore ( down 9.79%), cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 435.84 crore ( down 25.06%YoY) during the period under review.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from Mining segment declined 11.27% to Rs 2,138.87 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 2,410.55 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from Power Genartion segment slipped 36.29% to Rs 2,980.27 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2,980.27 crore in Q4 FY23.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 79.20% stake in the company.

The scrip shed 0.85% to Rs 228 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News