Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 877.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 877.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 184.51% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 877.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 184.51% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.39% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.74% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.020.71 185 5.083.37 51 OPM %55.941.41 -44.2928.49 - PBDT1.150.16 619 2.331.18 97 PBT1.120.13 762 2.221.08 106 NP0.880.09 878 1.940.51 280

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KPI Green secures 305 MW solar order for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat

KPI Green bags 50 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

M&amp;M to acquire 26% stake in Gelos; MSPL forays into hybrid RE segment

Netplace Launches Cisco Center of Excellence in Mumbai, Revolutionizing Hybrid Work Solutions

Laxmi Organic Industries update on upcoming site at Dahej, Gujarat

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Currency in circulation up 2.1% on year

NBFCs urged to bolster governance and assurance functions

Imagicaaworld introduces new attraction at Wet'n Joy Amusement Park in Lonavala

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story