Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 142.49 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 48.09% to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 142.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.98% to Rs 93.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 580.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales142.49112.46 27 580.55510.31 14 OPM %12.9014.80 -17.2117.48 - PBDT24.9019.39 28 132.87109.65 21 PBT22.2216.98 31 122.24100.48 22 NP18.6012.56 48 93.3072.90 28

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

