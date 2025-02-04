NLC India surges as Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 668 cr; declares dividend of Rs 1.50/sh

NLC India rallied 9.44% to Rs 231.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 166.79% to Rs 668.09 crore on 39.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,411.41 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 106.39% YoY to Rs 829.76 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Total expenses advanced 12.64% YoY to Rs 3,279.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 658.89 (up 1% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 236.54 crore (up 15.18%), and cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 520.67 crore (up 7.78% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from the mining segment advanced 5.48% to Rs 2,021.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,916.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from the power generation segment jumped 39.73% to Rs 3,668.80 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 2,625.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, as on the record date, i.e., 7 February 2025. The date of payment of the interim dividend will be on or before 4 March 2025.

Furthermore, the board approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,110 crore in the joint venture that will be incorporated between NLC India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. The JV will assist in developing lignite-based thermal power stations and lignite mines in Rajasthan.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News