Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India surges as Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 668 cr; declares dividend of Rs 1.50/sh

NLC India surges as Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 668 cr; declares dividend of Rs 1.50/sh

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NLC India rallied 9.44% to Rs 231.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 166.79% to Rs 668.09 crore on 39.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,411.41 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 106.39% YoY to Rs 829.76 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Total expenses advanced 12.64% YoY to Rs 3,279.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 658.89 (up 1% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 236.54 crore (up 15.18%), and cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 520.67 crore (up 7.78% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from the mining segment advanced 5.48% to Rs 2,021.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,916.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from the power generation segment jumped 39.73% to Rs 3,668.80 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 2,625.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, as on the record date, i.e., 7 February 2025. The date of payment of the interim dividend will be on or before 4 March 2025.

Furthermore, the board approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,110 crore in the joint venture that will be incorporated between NLC India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. The JV will assist in developing lignite-based thermal power stations and lignite mines in Rajasthan.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poly Medicure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates tanks after Q3 PAT decline 30% QoQ to Rs 159 crore

BSE SME Malpani Pipes and Fittings makes a poor debut

GRSE rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 98 cr; declares dividend of Rs 8.95/sh

Barometers trade with major gains; oil & gas shares rally

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story