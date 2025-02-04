Poly Medicure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NLC India Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Redtape Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

NLC India Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Redtape Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd soared 10.29% to Rs 2518.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6553 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd surged 10.25% to Rs 232.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75652 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd spiked 9.42% to Rs 2199.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3548 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd jumped 9.39% to Rs 198. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9962 shares in the past one month.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd gained 8.70% to Rs 5551.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7409 shares in the past one month.

