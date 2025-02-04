Paradeep Phosphates tanks after Q3 PAT decline 30% QoQ to Rs 159 crore

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates tumbled 5.93% to Rs 111.10 due to weak sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Paradeep Phosphatess net profit declined 30.25% to Rs 158.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 227.63 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.79% to Rs 4,104.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. PBT slipped 25.57% to Rs 220.27 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 45.74% while total income advanced 58.13% in Q3 FY25. PBT jumped 43.48% YoY.

Total expense spiked 59.98% to Rs 3,919.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,234.33 crore (up 38.69% YoY), while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 60.69 crore (up 8.64% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 86.43 crore (down 4.81% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 399.63% to Rs 391.96 crore in 9M FY25, compared with Rs 78.41 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,326.19 crore in 9M FY25, up 10.64% year on year.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in the manufacture of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), complex fertilizers of NPK grades, and zypmite (a gypsum-based product), having its manufacturing facilities at the port town of Paradeep, District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, and at Zuari Nagar, Goa. The company is also involved in the trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrients, and other materials. The company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.

