NMDC consolidated net profit declines 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 6489.31 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 37.81% to Rs 1412.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2271.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 6489.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5851.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 5575.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5601.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 21307.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17666.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6489.315851.37 11 21307.8517666.88 21 OPM %32.3936.95 -34.2334.26 - PBDT2499.372141.73 17 8585.476745.52 27 PBT2388.732048.34 17 8234.816409.34 28 NP1412.672271.53 -38 5575.065601.46 0

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

