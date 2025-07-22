Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Magellanic Cloud added 1.43% to Rs 85.34 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.75% to Rs 27.76 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 163.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 40.07 crore in Q1 FY26, up 5.87% YoY.

Total expenses jumped 29.99% to Rs 124.26 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 95.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1.53 crore (up 159.32% YoY), cost of service was at Rs 22.06 crore (up 142.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 65.21 crore (up 24.21% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 6.30 crore (up 10.72% YoY) during the period under review.

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance and advanced drone-based applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

Info Edge spurts as billings climb 19% YoY in Q4 FY25

FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit declines 68.38% in the June 2025 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 337.57% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story