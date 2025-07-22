Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud added 1.43% to Rs 85.34 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.75% to Rs 27.76 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 163.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 40.07 crore in Q1 FY26, up 5.87% YoY.

Total expenses jumped 29.99% to Rs 124.26 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 95.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1.53 crore (up 159.32% YoY), cost of service was at Rs 22.06 crore (up 142.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 65.21 crore (up 24.21% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 6.30 crore (up 10.72% YoY) during the period under review.