NMDC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.2, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. NMDC Ltd has slipped around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

