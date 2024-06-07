Welspun Corp Ltd rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 531.6, up 4.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 61.89% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.6, up 4.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Welspun Corp Ltd has slipped around 9.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

