Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.79% to Rs 102.66 croreNet profit of Platinum Industries rose 52.48% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.79% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales102.6661.92 66 OPM %19.9426.15 -PBDT24.7415.79 57 PBT23.9015.08 58 NP17.5211.49 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News