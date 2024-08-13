Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.79% to Rs 102.66 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 52.48% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.79% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.102.6661.9219.9426.1524.7415.7923.9015.0817.5211.49

