NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.85, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 48.47% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.85, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 1.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.55, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 176.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 92.33, up 1.06% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 29.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 48.47% drop in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 11.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.