Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.63%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1366.9, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% gain in NIFTY and a 48.47% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1366.9, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 11.46% in last one month.