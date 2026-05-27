Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 2.36%, up for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 10.83, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% fall in NIFTY and a 16.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.83, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has dropped around 2.34% in last one month.