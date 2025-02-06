NMDC Q3 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 1,897 cr

NMDC's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 30.67% to Rs 2583.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 1977.39 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from iron ore stood at Rs 6,434.17 crore (up 19.94% YoY), revenue from pellet, other minerals, products & services was at Rs 169.13 crore (up 114.6% YoY) during the period under review.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

The counter fell 0.58% to Rs 64.78 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News