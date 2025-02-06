SBI Q3 PAT climbs 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore in FY25

State Bank of India's standalone net profit grew 84.32% to Rs 16,891.44 crore on 8.69% rise in total income to Rs 1,28,467.39 in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 22,639.75 crore, registering an increase of 80.42% on a YoY basis.

Net interest income rose 10.02% to Rs 1,17,427 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,06,734 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest margin (domestic) reduced by 19 bps to 3.15% in Q3 FY25 as against 3.34% in Q3 FY24.

Operating profit grew 15.81% YoY to Rs 23,551 crore in the December 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 20,336 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total deposits grew 9.81% to Rs 52,29,384 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 47,62,221 crore as on 31 December 2023, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 4.46% YoY. The CASA ratio slipped 198 bps to 39.20% as on 31 December 2024.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.04% as against 0.62% in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, provision coverage ratio (PCR) was at 74.66%, improved by 49 bps YoY. PCR (including AUCA) improved by 25 bps YoY and stands at 91.74%.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to Rs 84,360 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 86,749 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.07% as on 31 December 2024, as against 2.42% as on 31 December 2023.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.53% as on 31 December 2024, as against 0.64% as on 31 December 2023.

The bank's credit growth stood at 13.49% YoY. Domestic advances grew at 14.06% YoY and foreign offices' advances rose by 13.49% YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q3 FY25 reduced by 2 bps YoY and stands at 13.03%; slippage ratio was at 0.39%; declined by 19 bps YoY; while credit cost rose 3% to 0.24%.

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 57.43% stake in the bank.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) fell 1.68% to Rs 753.25 on the BSE.

