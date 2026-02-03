Associate Sponsors

NMDC records 9% YoY increase in iron ore production for January'26

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
NMDC said that its iron ore production rose by 9.0% to 5.56 MT in January 2026 from 5.10 MT in January 2025.

Iron ore sales increased by 6.9% YoY to 4.79 MT during the period under review. Sales volume for the same period last year was 4.48 MT.

For the period upto January 2026, iron ore production and sales were 42.45 MT (up 18.3% YoY) and 39.73 MT (up 9.7% YoY), respectively.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.2% to Rs 1,698.86 crore on a 29.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,378.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip added 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 81.74 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

