KEC International rises after bagging Rs 1,020 crore worth of new orders

KEC International gained 1.04% to Rs 623.25 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,020 crore across its various business segments.

The companys civil business secured a prestigious order from a leading healthcare player in Central India for the construction of a multispeciality hospital.

In the transportation business, KEC International bagged an order for the construction of a railway siding from a private player in Central India.

Under its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, the company secured multiple orders, including 220 kV and 132 kV cabling works from a reputed steel producer in Eastern India, along with orders for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The cables & conductors business also received orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India as well as overseas markets. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. Our Civil business has strengthened its presence in the hospital segment with an order for the construction of a multispeciality hospital in Central India. In the transportation business, the railway siding order from a private player is a key strategic win that widens our order book. Additionally, our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured successive large tower supply orders in the United States, demonstrating continued momentum in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 20,300 crore.