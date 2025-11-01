NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 71.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 320.56 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 71.23% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 320.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 362.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.320.56362.706.9610.4232.1545.6818.5232.3312.1242.13

