Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 40.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 40.41% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 124.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.124.39103.227.199.119.498.823.652.682.711.93

