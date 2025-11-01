Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 39.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 1115.43 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 39.38% to Rs 303.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 1115.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 917.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1115.43917.9759.7956.39605.77451.68514.54374.15303.99218.10

