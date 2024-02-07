Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 30 cr

NOCIL jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The specialty chemical maker rallied 3.54% to Rs 279.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 57.89% to Rs 30 crore on 4.57% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 340.62 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023, registering a growth of 64% from Rs 25 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA jumped 28.94% to Rs 49 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 38 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 14.3% in Q3 FY24 as compared with 11.7% reported in the same period last year.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 24.79% to Rs 91 crore despite of 11.11% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,088 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rubber chemicals.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

