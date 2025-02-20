Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that Nok Air, a leading budget carrier in Thailand, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights. This strategic collaboration highlights Nok Air's commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Thailand and Asia.

Nok Air, a well-known budget carrier in Thailand, operates a broad domestic network and international routes in India and China, connecting key cities and tourist destinations. Known for its distinctive branding and customer-first approach, the airline has earned a strong reputation among budget and value-conscious travelers. By addressing challenges such as rising competition, fluctuating demand, and shifting customer preferences, Nok Air continues to strengthen its presence in the region.

With AirGain, Nok Air will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. This enables the airline to refine its pricing strategies, optimize promotions, and maintain leadership in the aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and market trends, Nok Air aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.

