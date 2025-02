Emaar India standalone net profit rises 318.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 852.12 crore

Net profit of Emaar India rose 318.31% to Rs 904.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 852.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 900.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.852.12900.0263.5640.27504.55218.91501.41216.33904.93216.33

