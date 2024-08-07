Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.29% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.75 -26 OPM %35.6624.57 -PBDT0.190.26 -27 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.12 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nepal helicopter crash: Five, including four Chinese nationals, killed

Govt to allow 35% bio-bitumen mixing, saving Rs 10,000 cr in forex outflows

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

LTCG tweaks will drive investment & boost sales, say industry experts

Parliament LIVE: Avg processing time of ITR has reduced from 93 days in 2013 to 10 days now, says FM

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story