Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.29% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

