Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.29% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.75 -26 OPM %35.6624.57 -PBDT0.190.26 -27 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.12 -67
