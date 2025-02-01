North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 81.05 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 23.02% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.81.0585.596.547.543.473.982.913.101.942.52

