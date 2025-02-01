North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 81.05 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 23.02% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales81.0585.59 -5 OPM %6.547.54 -PBDT3.473.98 -13 PBT2.913.10 -6 NP1.942.52 -23
