Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 12.20 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 5.08% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.2013.53 -10 OPM %13.4412.71 -PBDT1.681.71 -2 PBT1.531.58 -3 NP1.121.18 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 2.02% in the December 2024 quarter

RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 39.07% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story